Junior Welfare League of Enid recently donated money to purchase 30 Jupiter light-up kick scooters to Garfield Elementary School students.
The scooters were requested to reward students who exceeded expectations when COVID-19 thrust them into virtual learning. Garfield staff recognized the challenges students were facing while trying to continue their education outside of school and wanted to do something special to reward students’ efforts. During the 2020 school year, teachers nominated students from each of their classes, and 30 students’ names were drawn to receive a scooter.
“There were so many smiles when I passed out the scooters to the Garfield students,” said Shannon Robinson, Garfield counselor. “Not only are they fun, but they are functional as many of the children will be riding them to school when the weather improves. Thank you for making a positive difference in the lives of my students.”
Junior Welfare League of Enid strives to make a positive impact in the community through promoting volunteerism, education and leadership. This donation adds to the initiatives JWL has supported in the 2020-21 league year.
