Junior Welfare League of Enid is accepting applicants for the Gentry Neal Scholarship for Volunteerism.
This is a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a high school senior in Garfield County and is intended to encourage and reward volunteerism by youth in our community. This scholarship may be used for any accredited college, university or trade school.
All applicants must meet the following eligibility requirements: enrolled as a high school senior in Garfield County; have at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale; exhibit a commitment to volunteerism; enroll as a full-time student in any post-secondary institution in the upcoming 2021-2022 school year; and complete and submit the Gentry Neal Scholarship application by March 1.
Applications can be mailed to Return Engagement at 123 N. Grand, Enid, OK 73701 or emailed to Tara Coleman, scholarship chair, at tcoleman1021@me.com. Additional information and applications can be found on the JWL website at www.jwlenid.com. For additional questions related to the Gentry Neal Scholarship for Volunteerism, call Coleman at (405) 413-6653.
JWL is a charitable organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism and improving our community through action, education and leadership of our members.
