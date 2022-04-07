ENID, Okla. — A juvenile male has been arrested by Enid Police Department on complaints of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a controlled dangerous substance following an incident that happened on Wednesday afternoon.
According to an EPD report, the juvenile is accused of shooting at a woman in the 1500 block of East Maine.
According to a witness, she heard her neighbor talking to the suspect, described as a light-skinned male with bushy hair wearing a red hoodie.
The juvenile then pulled out a handgun and fired one shot in the neighbor’s direction, according to the report.
A police officer found a shell casing in the street near the curb, according to the report.
Other officers then reported seeing a juvenile wearing a red hoodie go into a house in the 1300 block of East Oklahoma, according to the report.
After obtaining a search warrant, police searched the house on Oklahoma and found a red hoodie, a black semi-automatic handgun and 20.1 grams of a green leafy substance that tested positive for the presence of THC, according to the report.
The handgun was loaded with ammunition that matched the shell casing police found at the shooting scene, according to the report.
The suspect was detained and taken to the police station. At that time he was read his rights and then refused to speak to police officers, according to the report.
