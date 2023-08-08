KINGFISHER, Okla. — Representatives for both sides in the case of a former Kingfisher High School football player suing over allegations of abuse and hazing have been ordered to a settlement conference Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin ordered the conference to be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the U.S. District Courthouse for the Western District of Oklahoma before federal magistrate Suzanne Mitchel.
Kingfisher Public Schools Board of Education met Monday and recessed to executive session to meet with Eric Janzen, its lawyer representing the firm of Rosenstein, Fist and Ringold. Janzen met with all five board members and Superintendent David Glover.
Three board members will attend the settlement conference to make a voting quorum. Those members are board president Charles Walker, vice president Carly Frank and board clerk Brad Whittrock.
Kingfisher board members will meet first at 11:30 a.m. in the U.S. District Courthouse in executive session to discuss the case and a possible settlement.
Goodwin made it clear in his conference order that those people present must have the authority to reach a settlement.
The lawsuit was filed by a former student, Mason Mecklenburg, on July 29, 2021, in Kingfisher County District Court against the Northwest Oklahoma school district, head football coach Jeff Myers and current and former assistant coaches Micah Nall, Derek Patterson and Blake Eaton.
It later was moved to federal jurisdiction in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.
Mecklenburg alleges in his suit that he repeatedly was subjected to mental, physical and sexual abuse, including daily towel floggings, tasering, death threats and dangerous practice drills, from teammates and coaching staff during his four years on the KHS football team. He attended Kingfisher High School from 2017 to 2021.
Documents filed in the case allege he was not the only member of the team who suffered such abuse. The first known complaint filed against Myers was as early as 2005.
In March 2022, Mecklenburg and his lawyer, Cameron Spradling, offered a $1.5 million settlement that KPS Board of Education unanimously rejected.
Spradling then brought on the law firm of Nix Patterson, which will assist in taking this case to trial, if necessary.
Then, in April, the plaintiff came back with a new settlement demand of $5 million and for the school district to fire Myers. The settlement then would double to $10 million, with the stipulation still that Myers be fired, if the district didn’t accept the $5 million offer within 14 days.
The school district requested a settlement conference in June due to mounting legal fees. Both parties met for 8 hours on July 11, but no settlement was reached. The case is scheduled for trial in December.
