ENID, Okla. — Journey House Pregnancy Resource Center will host its fourth annual fundraiser from 7-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
The fundraiser, which will consist of coffee and dessert, supports the ministry of Journey House, and this year’s theme for the fundraiser is “Pictures of Hope,” which highlights the importance of ultrasound services, said Amy Voth, executive director of Journey House.
“For the women that are struggling with a decision, oftentimes that ultrasound gives them hope, but it’s bigger than that,” Voth said. “It’s also the picture of hope where they can’t see a way around the situation they’re facing, but when they’re getting emotional and practical support from Journey House and from others in the community, they begin to get a picture — like, ‘There’s hope here.’”
Voth said clients’ stories will be shared during the fundraiser, as well as the challenges that come with doing the ministry in the current climate and hopes for the future of Journey House.
Although registration for the in-person fundraiser is full, the entire evening will be streamed live on Facebook for anyone else who wants to support Journey House.
Since Journey House opened in 2018, the annual fundraisers have raised around $80,000 for the faith-based nonprofit organization, Voth said.
She said a donor has pledged $50,000 in matching funds — an increase from the $20,000 matching gift received last year — which she hopes Journey House will meet by the end of the year.
Journey House resource center provides free pregnancy services such as ultrasounds and pregnancy testing, coaching and mentoring, educational resources, post-abortion counseling and referrals to medical services for area women facing challenges during pregnancy.
Journey House also provides emotional and spiritual support; referrals and help signing up for services such as SoonerCare and food stamps; connections to local nonprofits and churches that can help with issues such as poverty and food insecurity; and screenings for sexually transmitted diseases and infections, including tests for gonorrhea, chlamydia, syphilis, HIV, herpes and hepatitis C.
“We’re trying to walk with women that are just really facing difficult circumstances, and they need practical and emotional support,” Voth said. “So it’s more than just medical services. It’s trying to support women where they’re at.”
Since its opening in April 2018, Journey House has met with more than 160 clients and performed more than 155 pregnancy tests and more than 100 ultrasounds.
The biggest way to support Journey House, Voth said, is through prayer and financial contributions.
“Our goal is to provide the services for free as long as we can,” Voth said. “We want to be in the Enid community and the Garfield County community for a long time.”
