Journey House annual program and fundraiser set for Sept. 15

ENID, Okla. — Journey House Pregnancy Resource Center will host its annual fundraiser 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Enid Mennonite Brethren Church, 2500 N. Van Buren.
Journey House, a faith-based resource center at 1008 W. Cherry, opened in spring 2018 to provide ultrasounds, pregnancy testing, coaching and mentoring, educational resources and referrals to medical services for area women facing challenges during pregnancy.
Journey House also provides emotional and spiritual support; referrals and help signing up for services such as SoonerCare and food stamps; and connections to local nonprofits and churches that can help with issues such as poverty and food insecurity; and screenings for sexually transmitted diseases and infections, including tests for gonorrhea, chlamydia, syphilis, HIV, herpes and hepatitis C.
Amy Voth, executive director at Journey House, said about 40% of the resource center's annual budget is raised through the fundraiser, which usually is a large gathering with a full dinner.
This year's event will be a "simple affair," with light refreshments and limited seating, Voth said, due to COVID-19 concerns.
"Things are very different because of COVID," Voth said, "but we hope people will still come to hear about and support our programs."
"Stories of hope" will be a central theme of the evening, Voth said, including success stories of women who have come through the resource center, a review of Journey House's programs and resources, and a presentation on Journey House's abortion recovery program, which provides resources, emotional and spiritual support to women who have had abortions.
"Forgiven and Set Free" is a 12-week closed study, with no more than five participants and two leaders. All aspects of the group are confidential, including participants, leaders, and the time and place of meetings, to protect the privacy of those involved.
"It's an opportunity for women who have had abortions to work through that trauma, and really find some love and healing," Voth said.
Journey House completed its first abortion recovery group this summer.
"That was a success for the women who participated," Voth said, "and it was really neat to see the healing that came about for women who had abortions."
Voth said this year's participants ranged from those who had abortions 15 years ago, to 40 years ago. She said women often carry the trauma of abortion in silence, because they fear being shamed — and they fear being shamed at church.
Research by the pro-choice Guttmacher Institute indicates 30% of women who had abortions say they were attending church at the time, and 40% of women in churches today have had an abortion, but will never talk about it to their pastor or other church members, because of fear they will be ostracized.
"It is very taboo, and women are shamed and it's something they won't talk about for years," Voth said. She said Journey House hopes to help break down that stigma, so women who have had abortions can receive love and compassionate support, and those considering abortion can seek resources without fear.
With its first abortion recovery group complete, Voth said she hopes to expand the program to two sessions in 2021.
There is no admission charge for the fundraiser, but donations will be accepted. Voth said a donor has pledged $20,000 in matching funds for any new donors.
"That is a really exciting opportunity," Voth said. "That is the first time we've had someone give that big a potential gift."
For those unable to attend the fundraiser, the event also will be live-streamed on the Journey House Facebook page.
Journey House is a faith-based nonprofit that operates entirely on private donations.
For more information, visit https://journeyhouseenid.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.