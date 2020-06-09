Jones relives experiences as McVeigh attorney

ENID, Okla. — The Rotary Club of Enid welcomed back its members with a speech from the lead defense attorney in the Oklahoma City bombing that took place April 19, 1995.
Enid attorney Stephen Jones on Monday relived his experiences and shared his thoughts about being lead defense attorney for Timothy McVeigh, convicted Oklahoma City bomber.
“In addition to the dead and wounded, the effect of the bomb was so dramatic that over 200 buildings were either destroyed or having to be leveled because of structural failure,” Jones said. “The skyline of Oklahoma City was thus changed in the effects of a single day.”
Jones spoke Monday to an audience of about 70 people at the weekly Enid Rotary Club meeting.
Jones was appointed to defend McVeigh, who was convicted and sentenced to the death penalty, in May 1995. McVeigh died via lethal injection June 11, 2001, exactly 90 days before the events of 9/11.
“The question remains: Were there others?” Jones said. “Even at the time of (McVeigh’s) conviction, there were those who expressed skepticism that the government had completed, thoroughly, the investigation.”
Jones said those who expressed skepticism pointed out things such as the inspector general’s lab report on the FBI laboratory, and how much of the work in the Oklahoma City bombing case was “shoddy, incomplete, contaminated and subject to different opinions.”
“So embarrassing was this report that at the trial the government’s chief forensic expert on explosions was not from the FBI or even the United States, but a woman employed by the defense ministry in the United Kingdom,” Jones said.
Jones said there were multiple sightings of McVeigh with another person before the bombing. Those sightings were never resolved.
Accomplice Terry Nichols was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole. A second accomplice, Michael Fortier, testified against Nichols and McVeigh. Fortier was sentenced to up to 12 years in prison and fined for failing to warn authorities.
“Terry Nichols escaped justice in my opinion,” Jones said.
This was Enid Rotary Club's first meeting since the coronavirus pandemic began.
