Mia-Claire Jones, of Morrison, was named Miss NOC Enid 2022 at NOC Tonkawa Tuesday night in the Kinzer Performing Arts Center.
She was crowned by Miss NOC Enid 2020-21 Emily Hall.
Jones received a $1,000 scholarship expense award, Miss America crown and pin, sash and a bouquet of long-stemmed red roses. She will advance to the Miss Oklahoma Scholarship Pageant in Tulsa next June.
The new Miss NOC Enid is a sophomore majoring in pre-medicine. Her parents are Tyler and Susan Jones.
She performed “Canon in D” by Pachelbel on the piano in the talent portion of the competition. Her social impact statement was “Adoption: Helping to Build Families.”
Others vying for the title of Miss NOC Enid were Carina Ramirez, Garber, and Kaylyn Marr, Enid.
Candidates were judged in artistic expression, presence and poise in evening wear and on-stage question. Earlier in the day they were individually interviewed by the judges.
Edward Dixon, NOC Fine Arts Division chair, served as master of ceremonies for the evening. Miss Oklahoma 2021 Ashleigh Robinson performed for the audience.
Special entertainment was by Hall who sang, “How Great Thou Art.”
