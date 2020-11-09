Jiffy Trip, 5314 W. Garriott, is offering free drinks Friday for front-line workers, in conjunction with United Way of Northwest Oklahoma’s observance of World Kindness Day.
The free drink offer is good only at the 5314 W. Garriott location, and is open to all teachers, school staff, police, fire, health care workers and first responders.
Free drinks in the offer include fountain, frozen and coffee drinks, and will be offered 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.
