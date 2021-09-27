BYRON, Okla. — A Jet man was hospitalized after the motorcycle he was driving hit a hole in the middle of a county road about 1.5 miles south of Bryon in Alfalfa County just before 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Charles Smith, 54, was taken to his residence and then flown to Wesley in Wichita, Kan., after the accident, which caused the 2002 Kawasaki Ninja R to lay on its side and slide approximately 269 feet. Smith was admitted in stable condition with a lower extremity injury, according to the OHP.
The condition of the driver was unknown and the cause of the accident is under investigation, an OHP report states.
