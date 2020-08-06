Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority met Thursday evening for just more than 15 minutes.
The only item for discussion on the agenda was the status report of operations at the jail, presented by Jail Administrator Ben Crooks.
Crooks said the current jail population was 196 inmates, 154 males and 42 females, down from the previous report.
"We're holding steady around the 200 mark, which is good," Crooks said.
He said the facility has lost some officers since the last meeting, held two weeks ago, but was in the process of replacing them. He said the position for a mental health professional was being advertised.
Crooks said the facility has been working with the courts to provide jail cost sheets that include medical services received outside of the facility while still in custody. Issues include following requirements of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which are being researched.
Crooks said a bid to repair showers at the facility was awarded last week to an Oklahoma City company, with the bid coming in lower than expected. He said another bid, for construction of a warehouse at the jail, will have to be rebid.
"We received two bids on that," Crooks said. "For various reasons those bids were rejected."
He said the jail's roof, which suffered wind and hail damage in recent weeks from severe storms, already had undergone repairs but suffered more damage in subsequent storms. He said the insurance company is talking about potentially doing a full replacement.
Crooks told the authority he had good news about the jail's Live Scan Fingerprinting system. He said when he began in April, the jail had trouble maintaining a 50% success rate in fingerprinting inmates.
"We made a few changes and I put an individual in place in intake. She noticed some things that may improve it and our rate is at 96% rate," Crooks said. "They get on us when it's low. A simple fix did the trick. It’s important to get that right."
Crooks also updated the authority on the overcrowding committee it approved at its last meeting.
He said a representative for public defenders and an at-large community member still were needed. Once formed, the committee could meet to define its focus, set schedules and when to review overcrowding at the jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.