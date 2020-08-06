April 28, 1953 - January 22, 2020 Janett Stapp passed away on January 22, 2020, in Enid, OK. She was born April 28, 1953, in Homestead, OK to Barney and Edna Howerton Kahn. She spent most of her life around Enid, OK where she worked in the green house industry. Janett was preceded in death b…