ENID, Okla. — Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority began making a plan Thursday evening, May 11, 2023, to try and resolve one of the issues between it and the city of Enid.
Members of GCCJA during their regular meeting went into executive session with their attorney to discuss what the agenda stated as “a pending investigation, claim or action regarding ... the city of Enid’s non-payment of the past-due annual service payment.”
A jail services agreement between the two entities until recently had been in place since 2005, allowing up to 15 people arrested by Enid Police Department on city violations to be housed at Garfield County Detention Facility for an annual service fee.
Per the agreement, the city of Enid would pay $108,000 — increased to $110,000 in fiscal year 2019-20 — annually to cover the cost of its municipal inmates instead of a per-inmate, per-day cost.
As of Thursday, the city of Enid had not paid the annual service payment for the current fiscal year. GCCJA, after returning to the regular session, voted for Chairman Reese Wedel and member David Henneke, as well as its legal counsel, “to make an effort to resolve the issue with the city of Enid on the amount (GCCJA) believes (the city of Enid) owes.”
“And, if we can’t resolve that by agreement, then maybe we agree with the city (of Enid) to go and get a mediator to avoid any litigation,” Henneke said. “So, if we just get a mediator, then maybe we can try to mediate our issues and differences — maybe try to come come up with some resolution.”
Recently, the agreement was terminated by both entities, spurred by issues that have arisen throughout the past two years — primarily within fiscal year 2022-23 — over GCDF inmates’ personal property.
Enid City Commission, at its April 4, 2023, meeting, decided to not seek another contractual agreement with GCCJA, beginning July 1, 2023, for housing municipal inmates at GCDF. The termination will take effect June 30, 2023, as GCCJA approved at its April 13 2023, meeting.
And, the city of Enid began, on May 1, 2023, billing GCCJA for city utilities used by the facility after previously covering the cost of those.
Enid’s Assistant City Attorney Joshua Conaway, who was at the GCCJA meeting Thursday, said afterward that the city “has been and will always be open to a working relationship with the GCCJA.”
“We’re excited to hear what they want to do to try and find a good path forward that serves the law enforcement needs and the needs of the county and the city of Enid,” he said.
GCCJA members also, while in executive session Thursday, discussed a “pending investigation, claim or action regarding contracts with Garfield County municipalities to house municipal inmates in the (Garfield County Detention Facility),” but no action concerning that was taken once GCCJA reconvened back into the regular meeting.
