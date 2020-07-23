Jail authority approves mental health professional position

ENID, Okla. — Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority met Thursday and recommended the hiring of a full-time mental health professional for the county jail.
Jail Administrator Ben Crooks discussed the needs a mental health professional would meet at the jail. Crooks said the position would need to provide drug counseling, alcohol counseling and conduct suicide assessments. He said the position also would need to provide programming at the facility for drug and alcohol addiction and mental health programing.
Crooks said the current budget would allow for such a position at the jail.
Trustee David Henneke moved to vote to allow the hiring for the position.
"I move to give him authority to hire a mental health professional within the salary range discussed," he said.
Sheriff Jody Helm seconded the motion and it passed unanimously.
Prior to the meeting’s ending, Trustee Anthony Clardy Sr. said he was proud of the authority and Crooks for addressing the need for a mental health professional.
“I am really proud of how the authority and you have handled that,” he told Crooks. “That was big. Northwest Oklahoma could become the standard.”
During a report of jail operations, Crooks said the county jail had 204 inmates, which puts it past operational capacity of 193. He said staff remained at 50, 43 detention officers and seven staff members.
There have been five more serious incidents since the board’s last meeting, for a total of 77, but the number is 51% of what it was the same time last year.
The authority also met in executive session for about 40 minutes but took no action when it returned to open session.
The meeting adjourned at 6:17 p.m.
