ENID, Okla. — Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority met Thursday evening for less than 30 minutes for an agenda with seven items on it.
Jail Administrator Ben Crooks told the board he met with the county officials to discuss personnel numbers and construction of a $200,000 storage building at the jail.
He said construction of the storage building and renovation of the jail's showers were discussed, but the projects could be pushed to July when the next fiscal year's budget begins.
"The employees, we came to an agreement," Crooks said. "The agreement was we would move up to 45 total staff at the jail. That would get us to a more reasonable position at the jail."
He said the jail would move toward more the next year.
Trustee Anthony Clardy asked Crooks if he had been getting many applicants for the positions at the jail. Crooks said they were getting applicants but only about 20% were qualified to initiate an interview.
"We’re not afraid to train someone with no experience but certain qualifications have to be met," he said.
Crooks said he hopes to see construction of the new storage begin by August. He said the design allows it to be constructed quickly once the foundation is ready.
He said the building's footprint is 60 feet by 40 feet, with a lean-to outside storage portion of 15 feet by 20, feet for items such as lawn mowers and storage.
During the status report of the jail, Crooks said Thursday's population was 155 inmates, with the population dropping from 212 inmates over the past two days.
Crooks said the jail has adjusted its daily schedule of events to "make more sense." Changes including feeding times and cleaning.
He said the jail is retooling its classification system, which uses colored uniforms. He said switching to a single-color uniform system and using a wristband classification system would save time and work and ensure inmates had one clean uniform at all times.
Crooks said he also was working on getting mental health grants for the jail.
"We have some pretty significant issues I'd like to get addressed," he said. Crooks said he was working with an expert in the field, at no charge, to help find grants for Garfield County Detention Facility.
Crooks said seven new employees were hired in the past couple of weeks. He said they were being trained.
