ENID, Okla. — Garfield County Detention Facility Administrator Ben Crooks has resigned to take a position with a national private company in the corrections industry.
His resignation, submitted Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, during a special meeting of Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority, is effective Sept. 15.
“In May I was presented with an offer to serve as the director of operations for a national private company in the corrections industry,” Crooks said in a statement released by GCCJA. “I have officially accepted that offer and informed the chairman of the Criminal Justice Authority. Since then, we have been working with others to plan the search and transition to a new administrator. Today I officially submitted my letter of resignation to the full board and presented the plan.”
Crooks was hired as jail administrator in March 2020, officially taking the job on April 1. He filled a position that had been open since Aug. 14, 2019, when then-administrator James Fontaine Jacobs resigned.
Crooks was a jail administrator previously, before spending 16 years in the private sector as a consultant.
“The last three years as the administrator has been extremely busy, but satisfying,” he said. “We have accomplished so much in a short period of time, and have transformed the facility and operation into a positive example of how a county jail should be. Some may feel inconvenienced by the changes that we have implemented, but all were necessary to create a safe, secure and professional operation that minimizes the liability risk to the county government and the taxpayers.
“The jail is now truly operated and managed by the Criminal Justice Authority and its employees, as it should be. A jail in any county is one of, if not the highest potential liability a county manages. Appropriate attention and focus must be paid.”
Crooks said he was “extremely proud of the staff” and is “confident that they will continue to perform their duties in an exemplary manner ...”
“While I am moving on, the structure, policies and leadership of the jail facility and operation remain intact,” he said. “My goal from the beginning was to instill professionalism and pride and develop a true understanding of proper jail operations in every level of the staff.”
Crooks said he will continue to teach a jail administrators class in the state, in conjunction with the Association of County Commissioners. He has though the class for eight months.
“This will also enable me to remain to some extent engaged directly with jail administration that I’ve enjoyed for 30 years,” he said.
He thanked county commissioners, GCCJA trustees and others for their support.
“I appreciate their unwavering support and dedication to implementing change that was so drastically needed,” he said. “Many may not realize that the positive change began with the previous sheriff’s realization and willingness to accept and implement it and continued into the current administration.”
He also thanked the jail staff.
“To the staff of the facility, I want to express my extreme pride and appreciation for them,” Crooks said. “They will never receive the credit they deserve, yet they perform their duties with the utmost professionalism day in and day out.”
Twice in the past two years, county voters rejected a proposed sales tax increase to expand and renovate Garfield County Detention Facility.
The first proposal failed on Aug. 23, 2022, with 62.61% of the vote against. The second proposal failed on May 9, with 75.54% against.
The proposition called for a 0.30%, or 30 cents on every $100 spent, increase to the Garfield County sales tax to fund the operation, maintenance, construction, equipping and improvement of the “increasingly overcrowded” GCDF and its facilities.
The only change in the proposals was the length of time the sales tax would be in effect. The first time, the time period was 20 years, while the second was for 15 years.
