Investigation continues into fatal shooting in Canton

CANTON, Okla. — The investigation of a fatal shooting earlier this week is ongoing, a spokeswoman for Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.

The shooting occurred about 6:20 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Washington in Canton.

Casey Bierig, 42, suffered a gunshot wound and died from his injuries, OSBI spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman said. OSBI was called about 7 p.m. Monday by Blaine County Sheriff's Office to assist in the investigation.

She said no one else was injured in the shooting, and the incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

