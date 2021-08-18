Eastbound and westbound Oklahoma 45 (Carrier Road) now is open at the U.S. 81 junction north of Enid after completion of intersection modification work this summer.
The work included new concrete road surface and the addition of a new northbound left turn lane from U.S. 81 to westbound Oklahoma 45, which will be available for use once U.S. 81 traffic returns to a four-lane configuration, according to Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Northbound and southbound U.S. 81 will remain narrowed to one lane in each direction between Oklahoma 45 and Kremlin Road for ongoing construction through fall 2021, according to ODOT.
Additionally, U.S. 81 will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals to direct traffic flow between Kremlin Road and County Line Road/E0920 Road.
The highway will be narrowed one mile at a time through fall 2021 for resurfacing.
Motorists are advised to expect lane shifts and narrowed lanes, according to ODOT. Drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time and delays or locate an alternate route.
