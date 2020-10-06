The intersection of 5th and Cornell will be closed beginning Thursday for concrete repairs.
According to the city of Enid, the closure is expected to last about two weeks.
Enid News & Eagle
FAIRVIEW - Graveside services for John Henry Nightengale, 85, of Fairview, will be held Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in the Cedar Cemetery, Fairview. Arrangements are by Fairview Funeral Home Inc.
May 23, 1942 - October 03, 2020[br]Memorial services for Richard Clinton Jackson, 78, of Enid will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Ladusau-Evans Chapel, with Reverend Jim Edmison officiating. Cremation arrangements and services are under direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. Richard…
