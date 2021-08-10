The intersection of 11th and Pine is closed for work to install a waterline.
According to the city of Enid, the closure is expected to continue through Thursday.
The Memorial Services celebrating and honoring the life of Johnie Lee Coulson, 75, of Enid, are pending. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at www.EnidCremation.com.
The Memorial Services celebrating and honoring the life of Jay T. Baker, 63, of Ponca City, are pending. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at www.EnidCremation.com.
The services celebrating and honoring the life of Kimberly Cogdell, 55, of Enid, are pending. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.EnidCremation.com
The Services celebrating the life of Jacob Helms, 33, will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday August 14, 2021, in the Brown-Cummings Funeral Home Chapel under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
Memorial services honoring the life of Leon Thomason, 45, will be held 10:00 A.M. Thursday August 12, 2021, in the Brown-Cummings Funeral Home Chapel under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
