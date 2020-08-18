The intersection of 10th and Elm will be closed beginning Thursday for concrete repairs.
According to the city of Enid, the closure is expected to last about two weeks.
LAHOMA - Celebration of Life services for Ebba Johnson, age 95, of Lahoma, who passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, are pending with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
WAKITA - Roy Horning, 64, passed away July 30, 2020. Survivors: sisters, Cathy (James) Seely, Jeannie Horning. Memorial service 10:00 a.m. August 22nd at the Wakita United Methodist Church. Memorials to the church. Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Anthony.
November 11, 1937 - August 11, 2020 Larry Ray Swart of Haysville, KS, aged 82, passed from this life on Aug. 11, 2020, to be in heaven with his dear Lord Jesus and his beloved wife Marcia, after a brief, fierce battle of cancer. He leaves behind his only brother, Edwin "Gene" Swart of Wichit…
ENID - Funeral service for Ervan Teske, 87, Enid, is 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Anderson-Burris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial follows in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday from 6:00-7:00 p.m. Online guestbook at www.andersonburris.com
ALINE - Graveside services for Bill Goss will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Aline Star Cemetery under the direction of Wentworth Mortuary, LLC, Carmen. Service will be livestreamed on Marshall Funeral Home Facebook page.
