There is an interesting group of self-described divas who meet regularly to play a game perhaps even more interesting and certainly less well known.
The game is Maj Jong (mahjong) and the group plays the first two Wednesdays of the month at The Commons and at other times in each other’s homes.
The leader of the group seems to be Joanne Colbert, who brought the game with her several years ago when she moved to Enid from Tulsa.
“I taught a few friends to play and the rest is history,” Colbert said. The group has two tables of four players.
Mahjong is an ancient Chinese game that is very complex but also challenging, competitive and most of all fun. Sharon Doty is one of the players and she said the best way to learn is to watch a table of four play, then read the book.
“It takes about five to six hours to learn but once you learn it is so much fun,” Doty said.
The Mahjong Divas started playing right before COVID-19, but they did not let the pandemic stop them. Vera Cromwell, a longtime Enid resident, is part of the group and said they took precautions.
“We played on a patio, wore masks and gloves and sterilized the game tiles we used,” she said.
The mahjong group wears red shirts with their group name on them. The age range of the members is from 70 to 90 years old.
“I believe it helps with thinking,” said Louise Milacek. The game requires using your brain and also having patience.
The gathering has proved to be more than a game of mahjong. Over the years, the women have formed a bond of support for one another.
Members said that mahjong is a complex game with rules and that it is important to know the tiles, know the card and to strategize accordingly. And, there is some luck involved in the game.
The mahjong divas say they know the cards just like they know each other, and that they are even luckier to be part of the group knowing they can count on each other.
Doty said it is funny when member Mary Carlile says she is not as smart as the other players.
“Mary was a brain trauma physician and has a brain trauma unit at Baylor Hospital in Texas named after her because of her contribution,” Doty said, laughing. “I think she is plenty smart.” Carlile retired and moved to Enid to be around her family.
This was the last meeting for Doty. She will be moving this weekend to Atlanta to be with her family. “I never thought I would be a part of a group like this and I will miss them so much,” she said.
Colbert suggested mahjong as a great game for anyone, but it does require consistent play, an aspect of the game that doesn’t bother this group.
They celebrated Doty with a few games and cake. Colbert thanked The Commons for letting them meet twice a month in their room.
