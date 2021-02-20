Enid’s Inter-Racial Women’s Club is asking for the public’s help to assist students’ efforts to attend college.
The club provides for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund, which annually provides one Black student with an Enid address a scholarship to attend the college or university of their choice. The club has awarded the scholarship since 1974.
Inter-Racial Women’s Club maintains the fund through memberships and fundraising. However, fundraisers have been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, so club leaders are asking for the public to provide direct donations to fund the scholarships. Donations should be sent to Inter-Racial Women’s Club, c/o Terrie Dally, 3010 N. Grant, Enid, OK 73703.
The scholarship is $500 per semester for four years, totaling $4,000, contingent on the student maintaining a 2.5 or higher GPA and good standing with the school.
Application forms are available at the counselor’s offices at Enid High School, Pioneer High School and Chisholm High School. The submission deadline is March 31.
Applications must include the student’s name, address, GPA, student accomplishments, major of interest and college choice. Documents that must be attached are ACT/SAT scores, three letters of recommendation and a 350-400-word essay titled “Why I am deserving of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship.”
