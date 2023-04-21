ENID, Okla. — Integris Bass Baptist Health Center has made recent efforts to honor volunteers during National Volunteer Week.
There are 750 volunteers throughout the Integris system who have worked more than 120,000 volunteer hours over the past year. There are 42 active volunteers who donate their time to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center.
“Our volunteers give back monetarily in a number of ways, including continuing education for nurses, stuffed bears for children in the ER and surgery, scholarships for high school seniors, socks for newborns and matching funds to the local Integris Health Foundation Youth&I Campaign, among other things,” said Amanda Jordan, manager of volunteer services and the gift shop at Integris Bass in a press release.
Patricia Stevenson
Patricia “Pat” Stevenson has volunteered at Integris for more than 11 years, and always greets visitors to the hospital gift shop with a bright smile.
“I just love people,” Stevenson said in a press release. “I enjoy being active, and I love talking to people. It just brings me so much joy.”
Stevenson, who is retired, worked for many years as a nurse before opening and operating a daycare for more than 30 years. She stays busy, volunteering her time with several Enid community organizations, including CASA, Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission and Enid First Assembly Church.
Stevenson enjoys singing, playing tennis and going to the gym, and was asked to become a volunteer one day while she was working out.
“I think it’s so important to give back,” Stevenson said. “It’s a joy to volunteer, especially if you love being around people.”
Stevenson enjoys spending time with her family and her husband of 56 years, Jerry, when she is not busy volunteering her time.
Sherrie and Erich Grohler
Eric and Sherrie Grohler moved to Enid from Illinois three years ago to be closer to family. They both volunteer one day per week at Integris’ cancer institute.
Volunteering in the cancer institute is especially meaningful, as Eric Grohler is a cancer survivor himself.
“Before moving to Oklahoma, Erica was diagnosed with lymphoma,” Sherrie Grohler said in a press release.
When Grohler finished his treatment in Illinois, he continued follow-up visits with Sumbal Nabi, M.D., at Integris Cancer Institute in Enid.
“Cancer has hit close to home for us, not just because of Eric’s diagnosis, but because we have a dear friend whose daughter lost her battle with breast cancer,” Sherrie said. “There’s nothing better than helping someone smile. We love being able to spoil the patients in any way we can.”
“I just love sitting down and visiting with the patients,” Eric Grohler said. “I enjoy getting to know them and hearing their stories. Some people come a great distance for treatment, and some come alone and don’t really have much support. It feels good to e there and help them get their minds off the diagnosis and treatment for a bit.”
Sandy Gordon, a nurse a the cancer institute, said the Grohlers go above and beyond for patients, and that their kindness provides a bright light during a dark time in their lives.
Shelby Soles, an oncology nurse, said the difference the Grohlers make is huge.
“Our patients love and adore them and ask about them when they aren’t here,” Soles said.
Stella Womer
Stella Womer, a volunteer in Integris surgery department and main entrance, has been in Enid for about a year with her husband, who is stationed at Vance Air Force Base, and is a mechanical engineer by trade.
She greets patients, answers questions and helps with patient access. She said she enjoys being behind the scenes and learning all that goes into surgical planning and preparation.
She has always believed strongly in volunteering, which in part led her to become a volunteer at Integris.
“I want to connect with my community and give back in any way that I can,” she said. “I am also considering changing careers and furthering my education in the medical field, so this has been a very eye-opening experience for me.”
As a mechanical engineer, Womer works mostly with other men, and volunteering has allowed her to work in an environment with other women, which she said she appreciates.
“It’s been great to work around women while I am at the hospital, since I am accustomed to working mostly with men. It’s a nice change,” she said.
One thing Womer finds rewarding about volunteering is being able to witness the care and compassion given by caregivers, as well as the gratitude of patients.
“Health care has been under fire in the media in recent years, but seeing the caregiver and patient interactions first-hand has been a heartwarming experience,” Womer said.
Anybody who wishes to volunteer with Integris must be at least 16 and complete an onboarding process. For more information about volunteering at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, call Amanda Jordan at (580) 548-1113.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.