Inmates' personal property issues spur City’s decision to not seek contract with CJA, termination of agreement

ENID, Okla. — After months of dispute over inmates’ personal property and details in seeking another contractual agreement, the city of Enid and Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority have agreed to disagree.
The two entities for 18 years had a Jail Services Agreement in place that allowed up to 15 individuals arrested by Enid Police Department on city violations to be housed at Garfield County Detention Facility for an annual service fee.
Issues over inmates’ personal property — what GCDF staff would and would not accept — arose over the past two years, mainly within fiscal year 2022-23, leading to the dispute and recent decisions to not seek another contractual agreement.
Enid City Commission, at its April 4 2023,meeting, made the decision to not seek another contractual agreement with GCCJA, beginning July 1, , for housing municipal inmates at GCDF.
Also becoming effective May 1, 2023, the city of Enid will begin billing GCCJA for city utilities used by GCDF after previously covering the cost of those.
GCCJA, at its April 13 meeting, voted to issue a notice termination of the contract, effective June 30, 2023,with the city having agreed to not require a full 90-days notice, given the parties’ attempts to reach a resolution.
Jail Services Agreement and policies in place
The original Jail S ervices Agreement was signed April 4, 2005, between the city and GCCJA — which, on Jan. 1, 2021, became the overseer of GCDF instead of Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, allowing the five-person Board of Trustees to make decisions on GCDF operational policies instead of the sheriff.
According to the JSA, the existing Enid City Jail was closed, and GCDF was designated as the place of confinement for the incarceration of municipal inmates, who are adults arrested on city charges or warrants instead of county (state) charges.
GCDF had 15 beds set aside for municipal inmates, and Jail Administrator Ben Crooks said there are, on average, four to five Enid municipal inmates housed at GCDF daily on city violations.
Per the JSA, which was subject to annual appropriation, the city of Enid would pay $108,000 — bumped up to $110,000 in fiscal year 2019-2020 — annually to cover the cost of its municipal inmates instead of per-inmate, per-day cost.
As of Friday, April 21, 2023,the city of Enid had not paid the annual service payment for this fiscal year, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said.
If the number of municipal inmates ever exceeded 15, then there would be a daily rate of $27 per inmate for the city of Enid.
If GCDF wanted to use any available municipal inmate beds for other inmates, GCCJA was to request permission from the EPD chief of police. If permission was given, then GCCJA was to agree to pay the city of Enid for each bed used at the same daily rate.
The city of Enid also would provide water and trash services to GCDF.
Administrative and operational policies were developed to govern issues and matters not expressly addressed with the contractual agreement and to meet the existing needs of both entities as reasonably as possible.
Under the “Evidence Retention/Prisoners’ Personal Property/Booking Report” section, EPD officers transporting to and booking prisoners into GCDF would retain all evidence related to the arrest of their prisoners, meaning evidence supporting the prisoner’s arrest would be placed into evidence at EPD.
All personal property belonging to the prisoner was to be retained by the jail according to policies established by their facility, the section states.
And Oklahoma State Department of Health’s “City and County Detention Facility Standards” states that the facility administrator shall develop and implement written policies and procedures for the operation of a lockup facility, including and addressing that an inmate’s property shall be inventoried and stored in a secure location.
OSDH’s document also states the “types of personal property inmates may retain in their possession during confinement shall be specified in a facility’s policies and procedures. Secure storage for property not authorized to be in an inmate’s possession … shall be provided.”
Inmate property issues
Crooks said when GCCJA took over authority of GCDF, steps were taken to “enact appropriate policies and procedures, professionalize the facility and reduce liability.”
“A big part of that was the clutter — the amount of property that was contained in this facility from the previous 17 years of them just accepting everything,” he said. “We had to get that under control.”
The new policy regarding “Inmate Property at Intake” was sent to all law enforcement agencies in Garfield County on April 19, 2021, and pertained to all inmates brought to GCDF.
Crooks sent out the new policy, which became effective May 1, 2021, to establish the procedures for when inmates are booked/received into GCDF and the property in their possession is searched, inventoried, stored, seized or otherwise disposed of.
The new policy, which applies to anybody transported or housed at GCDF, established guidelines for security purposes of the intake/refusal of inmate personal property and the guidelines pertaining to what won’t be accepted into GCDF.
All property received, according to the guidelines, shall not exceed the dimensions of 9 inches by 12 inches by 17 inches, and anything exceeding those dimensions or otherwise listed will be retained by the arresting agency and stored or disposed of per its policies and procedures.
Property that’s not accepted includes perishable items; weapons of any kind; tobacco products; loose, unidentified pills or medication; glass containers; large, bulk items such as bicycles, grocery carts and sleeping bags; and more.
On April 22, 2021, now-EPD Chief Bryan Skaggs sent the GCDF policy via email to City Attorney Carol Lahman, saying there were concerns the directive would cause issues with property that “will now be tagged in as evidence,” with returning property to the owners and with inundating evidence with personal property.
Skaggs said last week, EPD accommodated GCDF for about one year, understanding the issues there, and rented a storage facility located behind the department building to store inmates’ personal property.
What brought the issue to the forefront, he said, was that the storage facility became full.
“We don’t get notified when a prisoner is released,” Skaggs said. “They don’t necessarily come down here to claim the property, and our evidence officer came to me and said, ‘We have a problem. We either have to rent more space, build a building — something for the personal property.’”
Skaggs said another part of the issue is when a person experiencing homelessness, who may carry all of their personal property with them, is arrested.
“Our contention is if we take their property, and they don’t get it back when they’re discharged from the jail, that’s a civil rights violation,” he claimed. “For example, what happens if a homeless person, in the middle of winter, is arrested on, let’s say, a Thursday night. They’re released on a Saturday and have none of their extra clothing. They don’t have their bicycle, which is their mode of transportation, and they leave the jail and freeze to death because they don’t have anything they need. That’s a problem in our minds.”
Other municipalities
Throughout the past several months, the city of Enid and GCCJA went back and forth discussing another contractual agreement.
Crooks said the daily cost of housing an inmate at GCDF, since 2005, has gone from $27 to $54, so he wanted to increase — for any city municipal inmates exceeding the 15 designated beds — the daily rate to match that.
Other municipalities in Garfield County — which for years didn’t have to pay for municipal inmates housed at GCDF — also were sent draft contractual agreements in which there would be a daily rate of $54 per inmate per day, though Crooks said other towns don’t house many municipal inmates at GCDF in general.
“The county has never had any formal agreements with the municipalities other than Enid, and that was one of the city of Enid’s concerns — that, ‘No one else has to have an agreement. Why should we continue to have an agreement,’” Crooks said. “That’s when we said, ‘You’re right. We need to have agreements,’ — not from a standpoint of making money, but from a standpoint of setting legal parameters to protect both.”
Lahoma Police Department Chief Matthew Hankins said the daily rate for municipal inmates — which he said were typically arrested on warrants — is an issue with budgeting.
“If we’re taking in warrants, they’re not paying already, so where are we supposed to come up to offset that $54 per day to correct that?” Hankins said. “That’s where we’ve been having issues, so we haven’t booked anybody in unless it’s district charges.
“And then they put in there that they won’t accept people’s property for only certain things, so then we’ve got to go find a place to store all that.”
Waukomis Police Department Chief Logan Niles said the contract for the municipality has been an ongoing discussion for several months and that since then, and since the COVID-19 pandemic, officers have mainly been citing and releasing individuals for city violations.
He added GCDF’s policies and procedures on inmates’ personal property has added extra time for officers.
“The jail doesn’t accept as much property as it used to, which, in turn, we have to essentially log it into evidence as ‘found property,’” Niles said. “So, it just takes more time for an officer to process arrests — to have to do additional paperwork to log stuff that the jail would formally accept into our evidence as ‘found property.’”
Covington Police Department Chief Randy West said there haven’t been any issues from his end because it’s been a “moot point,” as CPD hasn’t been arresting and booking a lot of people into GCDF for municipal charges for the past several years because of the costs and time it takes.
“So, what I’ve been doing is for anyone I charge on municipal charges, I have them bond out through town hall,” West said, adding that CPD does arrest people on county charges and isn’t having any issues in particular regarding inmates’ personal property. “Currently, I have no contract with the detention facility. Our board of councilmen and mayors aren’t in any hurry to get the contract because it’s more or less a moot point. We’ve been able to handle it with other means.”
Back and forth
Meetings were held to try and resolve the issue over inmates’ personal property, and several draft contractual agreements were sent back and forth.
One solution proposed to fix the issue of inmates’ personal property was to install another storage facility at GCDF, but whether GCDF or EPD should manage it could not be agreed on.
“Ben has made huge improvements (at GCDF), but (inmates’ personal property) is just an area we disagree on,” Skaggs said.
Crooks said the policy on inmates’ personal property — which regarded both municipal and county inmates — is still in place and that not having municipal inmates won’t solve GCDF’s overcrowding issue.
Skaggs said the city of Enid’s decision to not seek another contractual agreement changes the way EPD operates, including citing and releasing individuals and filing charges in district court instead of through the city of Enid.
“It’s not a total cite-and-release — we can still file our charges,” he said. “The only difference is instead of arresting someone on a city charge and booking them in on a city violation, now we have to file charges through the district attorney.”
District Attorney Mike Fields said his office, which includes four — soon-to-be five — assistant district attorneys, will be watching closely the number of new cases coming in.
“Across Oklahoma, including in our office and across the nation, the criminal justice system is seeing a shortage of prosecutors,” he said, “so I don’t want to see our limited resources get stretched even further. … There could potentially be ripples in the pond.”