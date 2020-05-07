Inhofe praises Enid provision in new water legislation

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe, senior member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, praised the unanimous committee passage of America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2020 and announced provisions in the legislation that will benefit Oklahoma.
Inhofe’s provisions focus on the future of Oklahoma, including in Enid and Tulsa.
“We have some welcome news (Thursday) amidst this crisis,” Inhofe said. “The EPW Committee has passed the fourth consecutive two-year water resources bill, ensuring America has a 21st century waterway infrastructure for our 21st century economy. I am proud to announce this bill includes a number of provisions that will benefit people across Oklahoma, including a provision that is the next step in ensuring the Tulsa-West Tulsa Levees project becomes a reality. This bill also provides certainty in water storage pricing for Enid — saving taxpayers almost $10 million."
In 2016, Bartlesville learned purchasing additional water supply from Hulah and Copan lakes could cost more than $100 million over 10 years based on the current pricing structure for purchasing water from the Army Corps of Engineers lakes. Inhofe secured a 2018 provision that made it affordable for municipalities, such as Bartlesville, to contract with the Corps for long-term water supply. After this provision passed, the city of Enid found itself subjected to similar antiquated Corps regulations governing the cost of accessing water storage at Kaw Lake.
The bill approved Thursday includes a new provision that would make it affordable for municipalities, like Enid, to contract with the Corps for water supply.
“We greatly appreciate Sen. Inhofe’s leadership concerning the Kaw Lake water-storage rate issue,” said Mike Cooper, chairman of Oklahoma Strategic Military Planning Commission, and military liaison for the city of Enid. “As always, the senator’s attention to our nation’s infrastructure while at the same time making sure our nation’s military readiness is second to none, is truly remarkable. The Kaw Lake project not only provides a long-term water solution for Enid ... and the communities they provide water to, it also resolves a water sustainability problem for one our nation’s leading pilot training bases: Vance AFB.”
Enid is working on a pipeline to bring drinking water from Kaw Lake. City Manager Jerald Gilbert said earlier this week the budget for the 74-mile pipeline project still is 315 million, and construction is set to begin within the year.
Representatives from Enid’s design firm, Garver, and its proposed construction manager at-risk (CMAR) firm, Garney Construction, agreed Tuesday to separate three-month pre-construction timelines — Garver for completing 60% of the design process and Garney to then commit to a guaranteed maximum price.
The latter firm’s contract, still set at $429,670.33, was to be approved on March 17, but Enid City Commission unanimously tabled the item. In the two months since, the city and Garver have been working on design revisions to reduce the total budget down $43 million.
The project still is in the pre-construction phase. By June, design of the project is supposed to be 60% complete, and by September Garney would prepare a guaranteed maximum price for the city. Work on the project is not expected to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, Gilbert said Monday at an Enid Rotary Club meeting.
If the commission approves Garney’s contract at its May 19 meeting, discounting the rest of May’s design process and beginning June, the two three-month timelines would continue pre-construction into November.
Staff writer Alex Ewald contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.