Inhofe discusses defense funding bill

The National Defense Authorization Act, a bipartisan bill, is expected to be passed this year, Sen. Jim Inhofe said during a teleconference with the media.
The bill will see about $745.5 billion in defense spending for the United States if passed.
The replacement for the T-38 trainers flown at Vance Air Force Base and other bases will be fully funded, Inhofe said Thursday, and no base closures will be seen in the next year if the current version of the NDAA is passed and signed into law.
According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute in 2019, the U.S. spent about 2.25 times more on defense than Russia and China combined. In fiscal year 2017, the last NDAA signed by the previous administration, the U.S. spent about 2.05 times as much as Russia and China combined.
Inhofe said there are several reasons for the increased spending.
“The most expensive part of the defense authorization bill is the people,” Inhofe said. “We are taking care of the troops, taking care of their families, providing things you might not even think of.”
Inhofe also said the increased spending is so the U.S. can catch up to China and Russia’s militaries after the Obama administration reduced military funding.
“China and Russia, but China primarily, they are everywhere,” Inhofe said. “It is just like they are preparing for World War III.
“We are trying to overcome the problem we inherited from the Obama administration when he reduced funding for the military by 25% at the same time that China and Russia both dramatically increased their (military) spending.”
The increase in NDAA funding this year looks to be about 1%, much less than in recent years.
Inhofe said the budget should be stabilized there for now.
“The committee I chair, the Senate Armed Services Committee, is the authorization committee,” Inhofe said. “It’s not the appropriation committee … (the appropriation committee) get their information from us and it develops a budget based on the evaluation that we have. So, we do not know what (the budget) is going to look like a year from now, or even six months.”
There is a budget line item $9.1 billion for “defense-related activities outside NDAA jurisdiction.”
Inhofe said this discretionary money could be used to fund entities outside of the Department of Defense, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
“Everyone is in on defending America,” Inhofe said. “I mean, 98% of it is in the committee that I chair, but we also have committees like the FBI, for example. They deal with defending America, too, although that’s part of the Justice Department. So different areas and agencies are involved in it and some of that money is derived from the budget that would come, but it does not go directly to the defense, it might go to the Justice Department or other entities that are on the sideline defending America.”
The NDAA also lists numerous items funded above the president’s request, such as a Joint Strike Fighter, shipbuilding and the Kratos XQ-58 Valkyrie, a stealth unmanned combat aerial vehicle.
Those are not requests from the Department of Defense or industry. Instead, they are listed because the NDAA is “strictly defending America,” and Inhofe’s committee might have different ideas on how to defend America than the president.
“We have reams and reams of people just in my committee,” Inhofe said. “When I want to get information, a different (person) comes in and gives me that information.
“The president tries to be an expert in every area. He can’t do that, and he will come to us. Very rarely, I do not think I can recall a case, where we have recommended somebody above the president’s budget that the president has disagreed with.”
Non-strategic nuclear weapons also are being pursued in this NDAA.
The triad for nuclear defense (bombers, land-based missiles and submarine-launched missiles) is still being looked into as well, Inhofe said.
“The triad is still valid because what we are trying to do is make sure that we are able to detect and kill any nuclear threat that comes to the United States,” Inhofe said. “I was critical several years ago during the Obama administration for what we were doing, everything we had (for defense) was on the West Coast, and we did not have any protection on the East Coast.
“We have had to make sure we have complete coverage in the United States, from the land, sea and air, but we have so many more threats with new problems that are out there that we did not even know about five years ago."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.