FAIRVIEW, Okla. — An infant was hospitalized in critical condition Friday after being injured in a single-vehicle accident near Fairview.
The 3-month-old boy was admitted to OU Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City in critical condition with head injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 4:38 p.m. Friday on Oklahoma 58 about 3 miles south of Fairview.
The boy was a passenger in a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu driven by James Cayot, 42, of Enid. According to the OHP report, Cayot was driving north on Oklahoma 58 when he fell asleep and went off the road and into a ditch. The car rolled one time, coming to rest on its wheels.
Cayot was treated at Fairview Medical Center and released, as were a 13-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and Jeremiah Cayot, 18, all of Harker Heights, Texas. Sarah Schultz, 22, of Enid, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City with possible trunk and leg injuries. She was treated and released, according to the report.
