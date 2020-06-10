Friends of Cindi Hakel are hosting an Indian taco and bake sale Friday after Hakel was diagnosed with cancer.
"We are having an Indian taco and bake sale for our friend and sister in Christ, Cindi Hakel, who has been diagnosed with invasive papillary carcinoma," said organizer Effie Babcock.
The sale begins at 10:30 a.m. at World Harvest Church, 1417 S. Garland, and will go until the food is sold out.
Babcock said the goal is to sell 400 tacos. Orders are $10 and include a taco and bottled water. The sale is drive-through pick up only and will be on the north side of the building. T-shirts also are available, featuring the slogans "Fight like a Girl" and "Friends Don't Let Friends Fight Cancer Alone." T-shirts are $20 and are available in sixes S to XXL.
"Cindi is such a blessing to her family, friends, co-workers and church family," Babcock said. "Let's help her fight this battle together. We welcome all donations for the fundraiser and bake sale, as well as anything else you feel you want to bless Cindi with."
Orders are being taken until Friday. Call (580) 402 5024 to place an order for a taco or a T-shirt.
