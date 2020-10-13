The intersection of Indian Drive and Van Buren will be closed beginning Wednesday concrete repairs.
According to the city of Enid, the closure is expected to last about two weeks.
Enid News & Eagle
ENID - A Celebration of Life Service for Norma Hatfield, 94, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Anderson-Burris Funeral Home Chapel. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery. www.andersonburris.com
The services celebrating the life of Joe Andy will be held noon Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in the Marshallese Church of Christ. Services under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be made online at WWW.Brown-Cummings.com.
Memorial services honoring Ray Stone will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in the Brown-Cummings Funeral Home Chapel. Services are under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family online at WWW.Brown-Cummings.com
October 10, 1937 - October 12, 2020 Funeral services for Bobetta Shaw, of Enid, will be held 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Ladusau-Evans Chapel. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. Bobetta was born Oct. 10, 1937, i…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.