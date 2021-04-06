Both incumbents won reelection for their Enid Public Schools Board of Education seats as Tuesday saw most of Garfield County’s school board races decided in favor of the incumbent candidate.
In the EPS Office 6 race, Kyle Whitehead defeated challenger Chad McDaniel 786-366.
Whitehead said he was grateful the board finally had an actual election and felt validated for his body of work after having served two and a half terms for 10 years.
“And that’s good for Enid, for Enid Public Schools,” he said Tuesday night. “As the winner, it makes me feel good the community supported me.”
In the Office 1 race, Board President Matthew Sampson defeated Rhonda Harlow 775-383. Sampson was unable to be reached for comment Tuesday.
In the Chisholm Public Schools Office 1 race, Dr. Dustin Baylor defeated Dr. Todd Reilly 296-138.
Baylor, a first-time winner, said he was looking forward to jumping right in, as the Board of Education is meeting Wednesday and making several big decisions.
Baylor said he’d begin making 30-second videos summarizing meetings, as a goal of more transparent communication.
“Because sometimes these meetings can take several hours, and people want an update that’s easy to understand,” Baylor said.
Tuesday was not the night for bond issues, though.
A pair of bond proposals for Billings Public Schools failed: Proposition 1 for facility upgrades and improvements failed with 82 no votes and 56 yes votes, while Proposition 2 for vehicles failed with 85 no votes and 56 yes votes.
Cimarron Public Schools saw a $400,000 transportation bond issue fail, with 68 votes against and 55 in favor.
Also in the district, Gaylon Brakhage won the Office 1 school board seat, defeating Cassie Coker-Paden 79-45.
Elsewhere in Garfield County:
• Covington-Douglas Public Schools Office 1 — Laura Neel defeated incumbent Kathy Grantz 81-76.
• Garber Public Schools Office 1 — incumbent Lacey Jo Deeds defeated Michael Deeds 160-79.
• Kremlin Board of Trustees — Jimmy Minter, 56 votes, and Doug Cartmell, 45 votes, were elected. Jennifer Johnson, 23 votes, also ran.
• Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools Office 1 — Jason Aebi defeated Matt LeCrone 115-49.
• North Enid Board of Trustees (unexpired term) — James Shaw defeated James Coleman 99-72.
• Waukomis Public Schools Office 1 — incumbent Brett Perry defeated Ryan Felder 88-54.
Other races were held across Northwest Oklahoma.
• Alva City Council Ward 1, Seat 1 — Daniel Winters outpolled two opponents with 369 votes. Justin Scribner gained 281 and Tim Bradley received 77.
• Alva City Council Ward 2, Seat 1 — Taylor Downing defeated Mark Nichols 379-344.
• Alva City Council Ward 3, Seat 1 — Troy Brooks defeated Dalton Beeler 381-343.
• Alva City Council Ward 4, Seat 1 — Greg Bowman received 256 votes, or 34.92%. Blake Jordan received 249, or 33.97%, and Joe Parson received 228, or 31.11%.
• Alva city treasurer — Trent Goss beat Heather Penner 491-236.
• Canton Board of Trustees (two elected) — Austin Brasch received 40 votes, and Greg Ryan received 31 to win seats. Justin Schaumberg, 24 votes, and Cleophas Wooley, 29 votes, also ran.
• Cherokee commissioner at large — Kolby Arnold beat Karen Hawkins 186-90.
• Cherokee Proposition 1, changes the city charter to require commission meetings to be called, held and governed under terms of the Open Meetings Act. The proposition passed 198-78.
• Cherokee Proposition 2, changes the city charter to allow $100,000 of the principal of Cherokee Electric Systems sales fund to be used to match federal or state grants. The money must be used to construct, repair and replace street, water, sewer, drainage, airport, fire, economic development and/or park capital improvements. The measure passed 198-77.
• Cherokee Proposition 3, changes the city charter to require commissioners to have a written investment policy providing for the investment of public money and authorizes transfer of money to Cherokee Development Authority. The proposition passed 179-93.
• Dover Public Schools Office 1 — Casey Gene Wilkerson and Pearl Kale each received 17 votes.
• Fairview city proposition to extended a one cent sales tax. The measure was approved 131-95.
• Freedom Board of Trustees Office 1 — Matthew Bixler defeated Concha Herrera 48-42.
• Freedom Board of Trustees Office 3 — Michelle Shelite and Shad Brackin each received 45 votes.
• Freedom Board of Trustees Office 2 (unexpired term) — Kama Luddington defeated Myles Nixon 56-34.
• Freedom town clerk-treasurer — Cindy Reed defeated Natasha Elrod 47-43.
• Goltry Board of Trustees (two elected) — Jamie Ann Coulter, 30 votes, and Matthew Meyer, 28 votes, were elected. Also running were Vernon Sanders Sr., 24 votes; Cam Pekrul, 24 votes; and Maera Barney, 20 votes.
• Kingfisher City Commission — Geoff Covalt received 218 votes, or 42.66%; Kaci Farrar received 170, or 33.27%; and Richard Reynolds received 123, or 24.07%.
• Kingfisher Public Schools Office 1 — Terry Payne defeated Mike Copeland 443-249.
• Longdale town treasurer — Misty Mosqueda beat Elizabeth Moulton 21-12.
• Okeene Board of Trustees (two elected) — Londa Brickman, 101 votes, and Archie Meiseman, 100 votes, were elected. Also running were Brian Bachmann, 95 votes, and James Minton, 39 votes.
• Timberlake Public Schools Office 1 — Logan Judd defeated Stacia Gaff 176-28.
• Watonga City Commission Ward 1 — Tina Willis defeated Julie Amaguer 184-144.
• Watonga City Commission Ward 2 — Lindsey Doyel defeated Dan Humphreys 190-124.
• Watonga City Commission Ward 3 — Allen Cowen defeated Ryan Bruner 185-137.
• Watonga City Commission at large — Travis Bradt defeated Dylan Ford 229-92.
• Watonga Public Schools Office 1 — Dwight McGee defeated Becky Espy 335-70.
