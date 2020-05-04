In-person Enid High School graduation, smaller May Fete planned for June

Enid Public Schools Superintendent Darrell Floyd said at an Enid Rotary Club meeting Monday he would like Enid High School to hold an in-person graduation ceremony in June.
The event, set for June 18, would follow a downsized May Fete celebration for seniors to be held two days prior, he said.
Enid High still will hold a virtual graduation ceremony as planned on May 21.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said during the meeting he did not have a problem with the plan, as long as appropriate safety measures were in place.
EPS began distance learning following the city's March 16 emergency stay-at-home declaration. The district also canceled all extra-curricular activities.
