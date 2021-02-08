ENID, Okla. — Icy weather conditions have prompted cancellation of schools and slickened roadways in the Enid area on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
Areas of freezing fog, with a 30% chance of freezing drizzle or rain is expected early this morning and from noon to 3 p.m., with a high only around 24 and north wind at 11-14 mph, gusting as high as 20 mph
"The freezing drizzle is creating black ice, which is hard to see on the highway, drivers need to slow down use extra caution on elevated surfaces," according to an Oklahoma Department of Transportation report early Monday morning.
CLICK HERE FOR ROAD CONDITIONS IN OKLAHOMA
High temperatures are forecast to remain in the upper 20s through this week and in the teens on the weekends.
Salt and sand operations are underway across the Panhandle, northwestern, central and northeastern counties, mainly north of I-40 in the west and I-44 in the east, according to ODOT.
A list of closures includes:
• Autry Technology Center
• Burlington Public Schools
• Canton Public Schools
• Chisholm Public Schools
• Covington-Douglas Public Schools
• Deer Creek-Lamont Public Schools
• Enid Public Schools
• Fort Supply Public Schools
• Freedom Public Schools
• Hennessey Public Schools
• Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools
• Mooreland Public Schools
• Oklahoma Bible Academy
• Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Public Schools
• Sharon-Mutual Public Schools
• St. Joseph Catholic School
• St. Paul's Lutheran School
• Woodward Public Schools
This story will be updated throughout the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.