TONKAWA, Okla. — The northbound Interstate 35 route shifted onto a new overpass bridge spanning U.S. 60, near Tonkawa, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, as part of an ongoing bridge reconstruction project.
Southbound I-35 will remain narrowed to one lane at U.S. 60 and is expected to reroute to the new portion of the bridge by 6 p.m. Monday, as construction continues, according to the release.
These are significant traffic shifts, and motorists should expect delays, according to a press release from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Once both lanes are moved, northbound and southbound I-35 will remain narrowed to one lane in each direction on the east side of the interstate, where the new portion of the bridge has been opened, through fall 2023, the release states.
Additionally, U.S. 60 is expected to close under I-35 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, for the southbound overpass removal, according to ODOT.
The nearly $10 million project was awarded by the Oklahoma Transportation Commission to OBC Inc. of Edmond. Work is expected to complete in fall 2023, weather permitting, the release states.
