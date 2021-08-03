Work to replace fire hydrants will result in water outages in two areas of Enid on Wednesday, Aug. 4.
According to the city of Enid, the outages will be:
• Hydrant replacement in the 2500 block of Heritage Trail, with water outage from Willow to Buggy Whip Lane on Heritage Trail and all of Homestead Road from 8 a.m. to noon.
• Hydrant replacement in the 1700 block of Cypress, with water outage from 16th to 19th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
