The attorneys for a Hunter man charged in June with assault and battery with a deadly weapon filed a writ of habeas corpus Friday stating their client is being held in violation of his constitutional rights to reasonable bail.
Alexander John Feaster was arrested in June after shooting a 26-year-old Enid woman who stole a Nazi flag being flown at his Hunter residence. Feaster was charged June 30 with the felony and has been held in lieu of $500,000 bond since his arrest.
The document filed by Feaster’s attorneys Stephen Jones and Gabriel Dunbar states their client’s bond is “excessive, unreasonable, and effectively no bail at all.”
The filing claims Feaster is a “patriotic citizen” with no criminal record with an honorable discharge from the United States Air Force, who enlisted after Sept. 11, 2001, and served three tours overseas.
The filing asks the court to consider five reasons for a lower bond being set for Feaster: he has no prior criminal record; he is a lifelong resident of Oklahoma (except for when he served in the military); he owns property in Garfield County; has family in Kay County; and “There is a reasonable doubt, if not absolute doubt, that the Petitioner is not guilty of the offense. He acted in self-defense. There cannot be any implications drawn from the fact that he committed criminal offense of displaying a flag of disloyalty as such tactics are unconstitutional.”
The filing states the 26-year-old woman committed the crimes of trespass, larceny, hate crimes, violations of Oklahoma’s anti-terrorism act and public intoxication. The filing notes the woman has not been charged with any of those crimes.
A brief filed in support of the writ of habeas corpus states Feaster was subject to numerous threats, harassments and thefts of his personal property.
“On at least seven occasions, flags that were his property, and which were associated in the public’s consciousness with The Third Reich and National Socialism, were displayed outside of his home,” the attorneys wrote. “These flags represented his political views and were stolen and destroyed.”
Feaster was told before July 4, 2020, there was a threat to his life and asked law enforcement for more patrols in the area of his home, according to the brief. As far as Feaster knew, there were no patrols placed in the area, according to his attorneys.
“The defendant is not a violent man and does not describe to all the tenants of National Socialism, but believes that the United States’ economic situation, as it is now, is not dissimilar from the Weimar Republic of Germany in the 1930’s when Adolph Hitler was elected Chancellor,” according to the brief. “He has held these views for the last two to three years. He has not demonstrated publicly other than displaying the flag or insignia on his property.”
The brief states the night of the incident, Feaster could see those at the party across the street from his home exchanging cash for small plastic bags but could not discern the content of the bags. The brief states Feaster believed there to be 20 to 30 people at the party across the street from his home.
“It also appeared to him several individuals were holding guns under the light from their cellphones, which led Mr. Feaster to believe that they knew he was watching and wanted to show him that they had guns,” according to the brief.
The brief also describes the incident that occurred on June 27 or 28.
“He then heard what he thought to be his flag being forcibly removed. He grabbed his precautionary weapon, opened the main door, and yelled ‘Halt;’ the thief did not stop,” according to the brief. “Mr. Feaster was observed walking or running out of his home and believes he fired four ‘warning shots’ into the air above the thief. The thief appeared to to turn toward Mr. Feaster and point something at him.”
The brief claims Feaster saw a flash and heard a gunshot but does not know who fired the gun. He thought it was the person running or one of their friends.
“Mr. Feaster was isolated and alone, fearing for his life,” according to the brief. “He fired several more times below the thief’s center-mass in an effort to neutralize the thief, without killing the individual.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.