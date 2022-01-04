HUNTER, Okla. — A Hunter man was hospitalized with injuries suffered in a one-vehicle accident Saturday.
Deven Cypret, 38, was taken to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center, then taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in stable condition with head injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 5 p.m. Saturday on North 150th at the intersection with Holden Road about 2 miles south of Hunter.
According to the report, Cypret was driving a 1998 Chevrolet S-10 pickup north of 150th when he hit a patch of ice, went off the road and hit a tree.
The cause of the accident was "too fast for roadway conditions," according to the report. Cypret was wearing a seat belt.
