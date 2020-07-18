How effective are different types of face masks?

N-95 masks are the most effective type of face covering, along with face shields, Rae Johnson, from the Garfield County Health Department, said Friday in a Facebook Live video for the city of Enid.
The masks, which are tested for individual wear to the face, have firm nose grips that can protect both the wearer and other people.
However, they, along with tie-able surgical masks, are still in limited supply, and Johnson said they should be saved for working health care professionals.
Cloth masks and disposable, non-surgical face masks are the more common kind, though Johnson said they can be less effective if they aren’t handled properly and don’t provide a seal around the sides of the face.
On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its considerations for wearing cloth face coverings, recommending people wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in the same household.
The coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, spreads mainly among people in close contact with one another, which is why 6 feet of distance is preferred in public settings and why masks are considered important when that distance is difficult to maintain. COVID-19 can be asymptomatic — in people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they’re infected.
Face coverings such as masks primarily help prevent airborne transmission of the coronavirus to other people, Johnson said.
Cloth face masks worn over the nose and mouth prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air when someone talks, raises their voice, coughs or sneezes, known as source control, according to the CDC.
The CDC says cloth mask coverings should not be worn by: children younger than 2 years old; anyone who has trouble breathing; anyone who is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face covering without assistance. People exercising at a safe distance also shouldn’t wear masks.
