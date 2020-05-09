ENID, Okla. — St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center have been awarded “A” grades in the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.
The Leapfrog Group is an “independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety,” according to a press release. Letter grades are assigned to all general hospitals nationwide, every six months, assessing how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harms to patients.
St. Mary’s CEO Krista Roberts said the high marks are due to her team’s efforts at the hospital.
“I am so grateful for the efforts of physicians, nurses and support staff who make safety a top priority every day,” she said. “This recognition is even more meaningful during a time when hospital safety is not only of the utmost importance, but at the forefront of everything we do.”
Finny Mathew, president at Integris Bass, likewise passed on praise for the award to his staff.
“This is a great testament to all of our caregivers who continually put patient care first,” Mathew said. “We have the right leaders in place to ensure we strive every day to protect patients from preventable medical harm and error. But it also takes a genuine commitment at every level, from clinicians to administrators, to the board of directors, to continually meet Leapfrog standards. We congratulate all of the teams who have worked so hard to earn this ‘A.’”
Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said hospitals that earn an ‘A’ grade should be congratulated for their high standards, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
“As the nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” Binder said. “We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
For more information and to view full reports, visit https://www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.
