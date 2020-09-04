ENID, Okla. — With hospital beds full and intensive care units operating at capacity, hospital administrators are imploring Enid residents to take COVID-19 precautions.
Both St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported they were at or near capacity this week — a situation that changes by the hour, as patients are admitted and released.
St. Mary’s CEO Krista Roberts said the increased patient count is being driven both by COVID-19 and by an influx of patients needing treatment for other ailments.
“Our daily census is being impacted by an increase in COVID-19 activity in our community,” Roberts said in an email on Wednesday. “In addition to treating COVID patients, we are caring for patients with other serious medical conditions which is impacting our bed availability and use of ventilators — both of which fluctuate hourly. At this time, we are at capacity in our critical care unit and have limited bed availability in our COVID unit.”
Roberts said she and her staff “encourage the public to help us by doing what they can to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
At Bass, where the hospital has been at or near capacity all week, hospital President Finny Mathew said calling a hospital “full” is an “oversimplification of the problem.”
Each patient has specific needs, Mathew said, and even if there is an open bed, there may not be the right availability of staff and equipment to meet that’s patient’s requirements.
He said it’s a complex mix of staffing, needs of patients and available beds that determines availability at any hospital, and that calculus “changes minute-by-minute, based on who comes in the ER, or who calls and says, ‘We have a sick patient and nowhere else to send them.’”
Mathew said there also seems to be a popular misconception in Enid that COVID-19 is primarily, or only, a “nursing home illness.”
“There is a thought in the community that this is primarily a nursing home issue, and that’s where our positives are coming from,” Mathew said. “Right now, we don’t have a single nursing home patient in our facility.”
As of Thursday, the number of COVID-19-positive patients was at 13 at St. Mary's and nine at Integris Bass, according to hospital officials.
While the public is focused on deaths and recoveries, Mathew said hospital administrators have to take into account the disproportionate share of resources it takes to care for a COVID-19 patient.
“It’s more than just the mortality rate,” Mathew said. “It’s that you’re in the hospital for a long time, and you’re taking up a lot of resources while you’re here.”
Those resources will be stretched thinner as influenza season sets in this fall. And, to make matters worse, Mathew said the flu seems to be making an early appearance.
“That’s kind of what’s concerning, is it’s too early for us to be this busy compared to normal trends,” Mathew said, “and that’s not just us, that’s across Oklahoma ... we’re already seeing flu cases.”
Mathew said right now there isn’t a way to eradicate the COVID-19 virus, but health care workers need the public’s help to slow its spread, so hospitals can keep capacity open for those in need — whether it’s for COVID-19, the flu or other illnesses.
Tania Warnock, marketing project lead for Bass, said the public can help health care workers by diligently doing three things: wear a mask in public, maintain social distance and wash hands.
“In a perfect world, everyone would do all three,” Warnock said. “But, we understand that wearing a face mask is controversial, and to an extent even social distancing is controversial — but hand-washing should not be controversial. At the very least, we want to remind people to wash their hands, even if the other two are problematic for them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.