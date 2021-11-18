Hospice Circle of Love’s annual Tree of Life celebration is being planned to help area residents remember loved ones who are no longer with them.
Participants can obtain personalized ceramic Christmas tree ornaments in memory of a family member or friend for a $25 tax deductible donation. The ornaments will be hung on a trio of Christmas trees featured at the event.
Hospice Circle of Love patients who have died in the last year will be included at no charge to families. Participants will take their ornaments home following the celebration, which will be 3 p.m. Dec. 12 in Montgomery Hall at the Hallie Gantz Center at the Northern Oklahoma College Enid campus. Tree of Life will include the reading of the names on the trees, Christmas music, a spiritual message and a cookie and punch reception.
“Tree of Life is something our staff looks forward to every year. It is a special opportunity for the community to come together in remembrance of their loved ones while giving us an opportunity to reconnect with the families we have served over the years,” said Hospice Circle of Love Director Chad Caldwell.
The money raised will go toward patient care for those who don’t have a Medicare or hospice insurance benefit. Hospice Circle of Love provides physical, emotional and spiritual care for terminally ill patients in their final months of life.
To order a Tree of Life ornament, stop by the Circle of Love office at 314 S. 3rd in Enid. For more information, call Hospice Circle of Love at (580) 234-2273.
