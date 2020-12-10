By Enid News & Eagle
Hospice Circle of Love’s Tree of Life event is a special way to remember loved ones who are no longer with us for the holidays.
The 2020 Tree of Life celebration will be 3 p.m. Sunday in the Oklahoma Bible Academy auditorium. The event will include Christmas music, a brief spiritual message by Hospice Circle of Love chaplain Dr. Matt Miles and a reading of the names of those being remembered.
Special precautions will be put into place to keep everyone safe. Participants will be able to sit with the family members they come with but will be socially distanced from others. Per city guidelines masks will be required. Hand sanitizer and gloves will be available at the door.
All of Hospice Circle of Love’s patients who have died in the last year will be included at no charge. Their names will be placed on tags attached to white ceramic hearts. Anyone else who would like to participate can do so for a $25 tax-deductible donation, for each name they would like to include. Duplicate ornaments with the same name are available for $10.
Those attending the Tree of Life Celebration will get a chance following the event to take their loved one’s ornament home to put on their own Christmas tree or to use as a Christmas gift. The ornaments also will be available for pick-up at the Hospice Circle of Love office during working hours. Ornaments are available for purchase at the Hospice Circle of Love office, 314 S. 3rd or by calling (580) 234-2273.
The money raised at this event will help offset costs of patient care for those who do not have a Medicare or insurance hospice benefit. Hospice Circle of Love is one of the longest standing hospices in Oklahoma, having opened its doors in 1983.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.