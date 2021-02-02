Hospice Circle of Love is seeking new volunteers to join its team.
A volunteer training class has been scheduled to take place 2-5 p.m. Feb. 18 and Feb. 25 at the Hospice Circle of Love office, 314 S. 3rd. Participants need to attend both sessions. The training sessions will provide information on the history of hospice, communication skills, listening skills, the grief process, dealing with issues surrounding death and dying.
Although direct work with patients currently is on hold, due to the pandemic, volunteers will be trained in that area. Participants also will learn about working in the hospice office, helping with agency fundraisers and a variety of other opportunities. Volunteers choose which activities they would like to be involved with once they have completed the training.
To apply for the class, or for more information, call Julie Nelson at (580) 234-2273, go to HospiceCircleofLove.com or stop by the Hospice Circle of Love office. Hospice Circle of Love serves a 60-mile radius of Enid and welcomes volunteers from Enid and the surrounding area.
Hospice Circle of Love is a nonprofit organization and one of the longest standing hospices in Oklahoma.
