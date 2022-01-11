Hospice Circle of Love’s Bereavement Team plans to facilitate three community grief groups this year, to be held the first four Tuesdays in February, June and October.
The dates for February’s meetings are Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22. While the groups are often full of former patient’s loved ones, they are open to the community, and anyone who is over 18 and grieving is welcome to attend.
Meetings take place 5-6 p.m. at the Hospice Circle of Love office, 314 S. 3rd, and cover a variety of topics, including identity changes and ongoing support. The groups help participants feel less alone as they navigate the grieving process.
Anyone interested in signing up can call Dr. Matt Miles or the Rev. Gary Miller at the Hospice Circle of Love office, (580) 234-2273. Participants are encouraged to attend all four sessions.
