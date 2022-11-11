ENID, Okla. — Hospice Circle of Love will join organizations across the nation in recognizing National Hospice and Palliative Care Month throughout November. This year’s theme is “Meeting You Where You Are.”
For nearly 40 years, Hospice Circle of Love has helped provide interdisciplinary, supportive care to thousands of people in Northwest Oklahoma, allowing them to spend their final months wherever they call home, surrounded by their loved ones. The hospice team crafts plans of care that ensure pain management, therapies, and treatments all centered on the patients’ and their loved ones’ goals and wishes. Hospice care also provides emotional support and guidance to help family members become confident caregivers. In addition, grief support is offered for up to a year.
“At the heart of hospice is meeting patients and their loved ones where they are during difficult times when support is needed most,” said Ben Marcantonio, COO and interim CEO of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO). “National Hospice and Palliative Care month recognizes the crucial role hospice and palliative care providers play in caring for their communities year-round.”
Circle of Love pet therapist Bob Archer has had personal experience as a family member of a hospice patient.
“Having hospice care took a lot of day-to-day pressure off my wife and me. There was a lot of general easing of the mind knowing there were others to help,” Archer said.
For more information about hospice visit hospicecircleoflove.com, go to facebook.com/hospicecircleoflove or go to NHPCO’s caringinfo.org website.
