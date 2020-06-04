Hospice Circle of Love book sale is Friday, Saturday

Hospice Circle of Love will have its spring book sale Friday and Saturday, with several precautions in place to make the event a safe environment.
“We will have a sanitizing station that all patrons will need to use before entering the sale. In addition, we will practice social distancing, including separate entry and exit points. All our workers will be wearing masks, and we encourage those attending to wear one as well,” said event organizer, Julie Nelson.
The sale will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 314 S. 3rd. Although there will not be as many tables set up as in the past, in order to practice social distancing, thousands of titles still will be available in a variety of categories. Genres will include novels, mysteries, westerns, religious works and books on history and war, among others. Hardbacks will be $1 and paperbacks will be just 50 cents.
“We encourage anyone with a compromised immune symptom or anyone who feels uncomfortable being around others right now, to wait for our fall book sale, which has been scheduled for Oct. 23 and 24,” Nelson said.
Proceeds from the sale will help Hospice Circle of Love offset the cost of caring for patients without a Medicare or insurance benefit for hospice care. Sponsorships are available and donations are appreciated. For sponsorship information, call Nelson at (580) 234-2273.
