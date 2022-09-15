ENID, Okla. — U.S. Senate candidate Kendra Horn met with a small crowd at Autry Technology Center on Wednesday night and stressed being a bridge builder who brings people together.
A Democrat, she is running for the seat currently held by Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., who is retiring. Her opponents in the November general election are Republican Markwayne Mullin and independent Ray Woods.
“We need problem-solvers not people who play political games,” she said.
Horn was the first female Democrat to represent Oklahoma in the U.S. House District 5. She was defeated by Republican Stephanie Bice in her re-election bid two years ago.
“I was a member of a bipartisan problem-solving coalition when I served in Washington," Horn said. "I wrote 25 bills that became law, and this can only be done by working with others regardless of party or their background.”
Horn is a fifth-generation Oklahoman and said her great grandmother was born in a small town near Chickasha.
“I was raised by strong Oklahoma women,” Horn said.
Horn held 54 town hall meetings when she represented Oklahoma in Congress, saying it was important to hear from state residents.
“People constantly ask me why I’m running when we have an uphill battle against our opponent," she said. "My reason is because running matters. I worked with Sen. Inhofe on military issues and have helped veterans. The military is vital to our state. and it is important.
“We have the most extreme abortion ban in the country. I believe people in our state are tired of extremism and want someone who can and will work with others.”
