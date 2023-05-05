ENID, Okla. — Hoover Elementary School Principal Tanea Artman deflects praise when you ask her how she leads the only school in the Enid Public Schools district to receive an A on the recently released state report cards.
“It’s all about the collaboration between students, teachers and families. We have great teachers,” Artman said.
She has been the principal at Hoover for five years.
Hoover also is a National Blue Ribbon School, an honor given to 325 schools in the United States each year. Hoover previously earned the honor in 2012.
The U.S. Department of Education recognizes “exemplary achievement gap-closing” schools for notable improvements among subgroups in reading and math. That category is one of the two nomination categories, along with “exemplary high-performing” schools.
Jamie Lewis has taught fifth grade at Hoover for 18 years, and this is her 19th year to lead the Great Expectations program.
‘We are all about hands-on learning and keeping the kids involved in different activities and different styles of learning,” she said.
Lewis said the school is good at building relationships with parents and guardians of students.
Artman is from Binger and graduated from Central State University (now the University of Central Oklahoma) and decided to go on a teaching adventure.
She met a teacher recruiter from Alaska and took her first teaching position in Buckland, Alaska. She immersed herself in the Eskimo culture and taught there for 11 years.
“This is when I first learned the importance of relationships by helping people from a rather unknown world,” Artman said.
She credits Jennifer Fields, the liaison with the Marshallese from Enid High School with helping her Micronesian families at Hoover. Artman’s experience with a different culture also is helpful, she said.
Artman met her husband, Kevin, who is from Michigan, while he also was teaching in Alaska. He is in curriculum development with Enid Public Schools.
“There has been a long tradition of excellence at Hoover and together we just keep moving it forward,” Artman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.