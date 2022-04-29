ENID, Okla. — An Enid elementary school teacher is putting the pedal to the metal so more of her students can learn how to ride a bike.
Hoover Elementary School is seeking donations online through a national fundraising nonprofit to buy child-sized training bicycles for kindergarten and first-grade students to learn to use during school.
Hoover physical education teacher Danielle Smith, who applied for the program, said if enough funds are raised, between 20 to 35 Hoover Hornets in each of her four kindergarten and first-grade PE classes would learn to develop balance, stamina and coordination while riding the bicycles in the school’s gym and the playground track outside.
Hoover’s donation page on All Kids Bike’s website went live Friday, requesting just more than $7,000 in donations to buy 35 balance bikes, helmets and conversion kits to add pedals later, as well as a 20-inch-tall instructor bike and an eight-lesson teaching curriculum for Smith.
All the items would then be provided by the national program, launched in 2017 by the Strider Education Foundation nonprofit.
Smith, in her fifth year at Hoover, said a lot of her younger students don’t have regular access to a bike at home.
“I like to bring (students) different activities they may not see outside of school,” she said Wednesday. “It’s just such a tablet device-driven time, and I want to give them a skill so they can go outside and get a little more exercise … without them realizing.”
Smith said she was hoping to reach her fundraising goal as “quick as possible” and have bikes ready for the 2022-23 school year, because the price of the bikes will start to increase by $1,000 by mid-summer.
“I do think it’s something that’s feasible,” she said.
To donate to Hoover’s All Kids bike fundraiser, go to https://stridereducationfoun dation-bloom.kindful.com/?campaign=1194430.
Hoover, already a two-time Blue Ribbon school, would be the first school in Enid to have a bicycle training program for early elementary students, as well as only a few in the state.
Only three other schools in Oklahoma have fundraised for the All Kids Bike program, out of the state’s 872 total public elementary schools.
Woodward Early Childhood Center and the Oklahoma School for the Deaf’s programs are fully funded, while Moffett Public School has raised $130 of its $5,000 goal.
After Smith said she came across the fundraising on a physical education website, Hoover Principal Tanea Artman encouraged her to apply for the program. A week and a half later, she got the OK.
“I told her … that is great because we have some kids who don’t know how to ride a bike or they live in an area where it’s not open enough to practice,” Artman said.
There are no sidewalks in the area around Hoover, while the roads’ conditions aren’t the easiest for a novice bicyclist to learn on, she said.
“I don’t want to say anything bad about the city, but they’re pretty rough streets,” she said. “They’ve got pretty big potholes in them and it’s a rough surface. And for those who are learning, that can be really difficult.”
This year, the school had enough money to buy four tricycles for younger children to ride out on the playground and Artman said many of them didn’t know how to even pedal the tricycle.
“(But) the kids would get in line and just love them,” she said.
Children typically start with a tricycle around 3 or 4, she said. At 4 or 5, they then get a larger, two-wheel bicycle with training wheels and learn to ride and build up their balance before taking off the training wheels, she said.
Smith said learning to ride is a lifelong skill.
She remembered getting her own pink bicycle when she was 5 or 6 growing up in Norman. Today, Smith often goes riding with her partner and pulling her dog in an attached kid carrier.
“It’s hitting a milestone,” she said. “You get to go out with a sense of freedom and independence.”
