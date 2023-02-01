ENID, Okla. — Holy Cross Enid will host an LGBTQ+ affirming service Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
The event will start with a potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday at University Place Christian Church, 2107 E. Broadway, followed by the service at 7 p.m.
“The service is a combination of Candlemas ... which is a traditional Christian celebration of the return of spring and light and the presentation of Mary at the temple after the birth of Jesus,” said the Rev. James Neal, priest of Holy Cross. “So there’s a theme of light to begin with, and then we’ll be focusing more on Our Lady of Montevergine.”
Neal said the legend of Our Lady of Montevergine’s miracle dates back to the mid-13th century in Montevergine, Italy. Two young men were spotted holding hands and kissing while walking to church. An angry crowd beat the men, tied them to a tree and left them there to die.
According to the legend, Neal said, the Virgin Mary appeared before the men and shone a light on them to keep them warm and alive throughout the night until they were freed, and the residents of Montevergine, because of the miracle, then accepted and protected the men.
Ever since, Neal said, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies in Italy, on Candlemas, “have taken pilgrimage to Montevergine to honor Mary as someone who loves them as they are and with them during times of persecution.”
“Since the earliest days of Christianity, people, especially during times of persecution and trial, have turned to the Virgin Mary ... as a presence of a loving mother — as somebody who will stand by you and love you during times of trial and persecution,” Neal said, adding that members of the Orthodox-Catholic church turn to Christ as the Messiah; God as the only object of worship; and Mary as a loving presence to pray with to God.
Neal said Holy Cross wanted to start the tradition of the celebration of Our Lady of Montevergine in Enid, adding that, as far as he can determine, this will be the first time it will be celebrated in Oklahoma.
“We want everyone, whether it’s members of (the LGBTQ+) community or their allies, to know that whether you’re Orthodox, Catholic or Protestant — even if you’re not Christian — that during these times of trial, she’s there for you,” Neal said.
Neal said Thursday’s event is welcome to anybody who wants to attend in a spirit of love and encouraged people to not only attend but also participate through sharing stories, praying and/or voicing their concerns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.