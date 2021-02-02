WOODWARD, Okla. – High Plains Technology Center Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to hire Barclay Holt as the district’s new superintendent beginning July 1.
Holt is serving as assistant superintendent at High Plains.
“I’m excited for HPTC in the unanimous decision to promote Barclay Holt to his new leadership role as superintendent. I am confident in his ability to continue the positive impact and growth of our youth and communities that HPTC strives to achieve,” said Lonnie Baggs, board president.
“I am very humbled to be named as the next superintendent at High Plains. CareerTech education and training has had a long-standing tradition of leading Oklahoma business and industry by supplying the latest in training and providing a capable workforce ready to meet the current need,” Holt said. “Working with and providing innovative CareerTech programs for each of our seven sending schools and their patrons is ultimately why we exist as an institution.
“Our staff and students at HPTC are a part of a culture that has been instilled over generations of common sense, integrity and work ethic that still remain as staples in Northwest Oklahoma.”
Holt started his career teaching agricultural education at Chattanooga Public Schools for two years, then at Freedom Public Schools for six years. He had a short stint as the regional sales director for Mid State Ag, before becoming the ag business instructor/business incubator manager at Northwest Technology Center for six years. In June 2011 he moved to High Plains Technology Center as assistant superintendent.
Holt grew up in rural Oklahoma and graduated from Hobart High School. He attended Oklahoma State University and completed a bachelor of science degree. He then completed a master’s degree in education administration at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
High Plains Technology Center is part of a network of 29 CareerTech centers across the state. The current boundaries of the school district take in Buffalo, Fargo-Gage, Fort Supply, Mooreland, Sharon-Mutual, Vici and Woodward school districts.
